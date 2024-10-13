Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

