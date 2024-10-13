FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 11.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.75% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

FMAY opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.