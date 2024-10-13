FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.66. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

