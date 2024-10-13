FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $152.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

