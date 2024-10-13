Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 145.9% in September

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,402. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 653,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

