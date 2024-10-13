Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 145.9% in September

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,402. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
