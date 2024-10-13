Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. 755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom Day Dividend ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.