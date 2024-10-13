Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

