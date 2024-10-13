FUNToken Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $698,859.63 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and $698,859.63 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FUNToken (FUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. FUNToken has a current supply of 10,843,201,660.398026. The last known price of FUNToken is 0.00351962 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $717,540.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://funtoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

