Fusionist (ACE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82.54 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00253779 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.1366331 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,557,363.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.