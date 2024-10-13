Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
About Future Generation Australia
Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.
