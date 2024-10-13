Galxe (GAL) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $18.79 million and $28,479.70 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,821,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,571,282 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe (GAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Galxe has a current supply of 81,827,135.69759229 with 9,576,466.88493662 in circulation. The last known price of Galxe is 2.01282388 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $25,962.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com.”

