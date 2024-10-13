Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.31 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

