Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5,113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.72. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

