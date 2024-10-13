Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.