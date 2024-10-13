Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Twilio by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Twilio by 243.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

