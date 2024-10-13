Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $105.70 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -33.07%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

