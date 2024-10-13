GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $10,799,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $245,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.80.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

