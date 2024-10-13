General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.27% of General Mills worth $112,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,360. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

