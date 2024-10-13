Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in September

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.7 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Genmab A/S stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.51. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $336.30.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.