Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.37 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

