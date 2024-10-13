Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $359-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.37 million. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 4.3 %
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.