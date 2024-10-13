Gibson Capital LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Strive 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares in the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STRV opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Strive 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $562.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

