Gibson Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $996.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $899.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

