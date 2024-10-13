Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.30. 1,361,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,548. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

