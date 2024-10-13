Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,560 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 449,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

