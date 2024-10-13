Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $15.75 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,364. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

