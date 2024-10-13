Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Compass Diversified worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,117,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after buying an additional 339,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 59,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

