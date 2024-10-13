Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,091. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 142.27%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

