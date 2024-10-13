Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,826. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

