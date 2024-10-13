Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $24.47 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $532.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

