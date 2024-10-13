Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $24.72.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
