Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

