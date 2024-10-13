Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $24.80.
About Gladstone Land
