Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 110.7% in September

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

GLBZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

