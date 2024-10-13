Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 316,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $358.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

