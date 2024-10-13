Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $590,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNOM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

