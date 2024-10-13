GMX One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.66 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $21.07 or 0.00033906 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $205.14 million and $7.66 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00254041 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,735,412 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX (GMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. GMX has a current supply of 9,735,080.92895657. The last known price of GMX is 21.22532933 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $7,032,870.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.