Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.