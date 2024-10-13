Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $16,426.64 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Got Guaranteed has a current supply of 1,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Got Guaranteed is 0.00878633 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,957.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gotg.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

