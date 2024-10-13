Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

