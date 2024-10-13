Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
