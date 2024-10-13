Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.