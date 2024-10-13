Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Up 2.3 %

Green Plains stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 240,849 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.