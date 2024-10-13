Grin (GRIN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $78,533.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,073.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.00521858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00105031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00239457 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00072761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

