Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBOOY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. 37,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

