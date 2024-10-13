Guardian Investment Management Sells 2,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,617,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393,754. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

