Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

