Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.