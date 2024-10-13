Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

