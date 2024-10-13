Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 86,557 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.