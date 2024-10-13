Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 11,398 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.