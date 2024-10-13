HC Wainwright Raises Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target to $5.00

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 32.0 %

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.58. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

