HC Wainwright Trims Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Target Price to $1.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

